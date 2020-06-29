Teen with autoimmune disease dies; 143 fresh cases in central region

TIRUCHI/Thanjavur

29 June 2020 23:37 IST

27 infected persons in Pudukottai, 15 in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, two in Thanjavur and one in Karur; Perambalur and Ariyalur districts report zero cases

A 13-year-old boy hailing from Pudukottai who was suffering from autoimmune disease died after contracting COVID-19 infection.

The boy, hailing from Periyakottai in Pudukottai, was first admitted to a private hospital in Thanjavur after which he was shifted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. However, on June 27,he died after an autoimmune disease called dermatomyositis, which he was earlier diagnosed with, deteriorated his health condition. He also suffered from viral pneumonia and respiratory failure, hospital sources said.

While Tiruchi saw its largest single-day spike for COVID-19, on Monday, the other districts saw a drop in the number of cases reported. In Tiruchi, 87 patients, most of who are immediate contacts of those who tested positive have also tested positive. “These patients have lived in containment areas and have come in contact with those who tested positive earlier. There is no community spread as the contact is direct,” a senior official at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital said.

The total COVID-19 cases in the central region on Monday was 143. As for other districts, there were 27 infected persons in Pudukottai, 15 in Tiruvarur, 15 in Nagapattinam, two in Thanjavur and one in Karur. Perambalur and Ariyalur districts reported zero cases.

As on Sunday, a total of 362 patients of the total 546 patients hailed from within the city corporation limits. Of the active cases, 134 of the 197 cases were from Tiruchi city, with the largest group from the Ariyamangalam zone.

Meanwhile, a total of 35 patients, including 30 from Chennai, one from Ranipet, two each from Perambalur and Ariyalur were discharged from the Tiruchi MGMGH after recovering from the viral infection. The patients were sent off to their hometowns on ‘108’ ambulances.

A total of 22 patients who were admitted to the newly established COVID Care Centre were also discharged on Monday.

In Pudukottai, 27 patients, of whom many returned from Chennai tested positive for the viral infection. Of the 27 are 20 men and seven women. A 20-year-old man who works in Chennai is admitted at a private hospital in Chennai itself. Of the 26 others, 21 are admitted to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital while five men have been referred to the Tiruchi MGMGH.

In Thanjavur, two patients tested positive while Tiruvarur recorded 15 COVID-19 cases.

In Tiruvarur district, the number of positive caseswent past the infection rate in Thanjavur district. With the addition of 15 new cases to the list on Monday, Tiruvarur district had 443 COVID-19 positive cases as against 424 in Thanjavur district. Likewise, Tiruvarur district had 298 active cases compared to 230 in Thanjavur as on date.

The sudden surge in the number of positive cases in Tiruvarur district was attributed to the arrival of people from other countries, States and different districts in Tamil Nadu.

However, no death due to COVID 19 was reported in Tiruvarur district so far whereas in Thanjavur district an infected patient died from comorbidities.

Fifteen patients tested positive for the viral infection in Nagapattinam. A 57-year-old sanitary worker from Sirkazhi, who had been working at a facility quarantine has tested positive. Of the 14, including an eight-year-old girl who travelled from Tiruvallur, two returned from Chennai, two from The Maldives, two from Bahrain, four from Thiruvallur, one from Kanchipuram, one from Qatar and one from Maharashtra.

The sole patient to test positive in Karur was a 62-year-old man hailing from Pasupathi Palayam. The patient was admitted to Karur Government Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, a total of four men were discharged from the hospital on Monday. Excluding them, there are a total of 41 patients undergoing treatment at the Karur GH. Of them, 38 hail from Karur while three belong to Dindigul.