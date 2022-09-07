TEDxNITTTrichy is back with Apricity’22 in offline mode after three years

Event will be conducted on September 10

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
September 07, 2022 18:45 IST

: After three years of online events, TEDxNITTrichy is all set to conduct its trademark flagship event - Apricity’22, at the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, later this week.

The entirely offline event, to be conducted on September 10, has a line-up of star-studded speakers from a vast array of domains, ranging from architecture to speech science. They include Harish Srinivasan, co-founder of Infinite Engineers; Nikita Lalwani, Cycling Mayor; Mohesh Radhakrishnan, Mental Health Researcher; Tanvi and Charanya from Tamarind Chutney and Shobhit Nirwan, Educator.

The event will also feature a musical session to gear up the audience for the event, a press release issued by the organising team said.

The audience members have also been handpicked in order to ensure valuable discussion, with dedicated networking activities to facilitate the same, the press release said.

