Techno-management festival inaugurated

March 30, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day techno-management festival commenced at Srinivasa Ramanujan Centre at Kumbakonam on Friday to provide a platform for students of engineering and arts & science to express their creative and critical acumen.

Delivering the inaugural address on “Navigating an AI Career”, founder and director of Augur AI, Ravishankar Rajagopalan threw light on job opportunities in the field of AI. He insisted on the fact that the students should follow their passion and should not blindly go behind any technology

. Knowledge of AI with a deep knowledge of a specific domain would augment their career graph, he added.

