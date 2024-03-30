GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Techno-management festival inaugurated

March 30, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day techno-management festival commenced at Srinivasa Ramanujan Centre at Kumbakonam on Friday to provide a platform for students of engineering and arts & science to express their creative and critical acumen.

Delivering the inaugural address on “Navigating an AI Career”, founder and director of Augur AI, Ravishankar Rajagopalan threw light on job opportunities in the field of AI. He insisted on the fact that the students should follow their passion and should not blindly go behind any technology

. Knowledge of AI with a deep knowledge of a specific domain would augment their career graph, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.