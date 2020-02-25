Techno-management event held

Students working on smart solutions of value to society and industry took part in a two-day techno-management event, DAKSH, held at SASTRA, deemed to be university, here recently.

Problem statements, some put forth by companies and others faced by administrators in government machinery, triggered the participant’s inner invention capabilities.

Speeches by Dushyant Shridhar, renowned speaker and thought leader Kovaichelvan of TVS Institute, Chandramoulishwaran from Paypal, Yamouna David of International Happiness Observatory and Karthik Krishna and Prashant Soni of Just Act on different areas under the umbrella of Smart Living enlightened the participants.

Fourteen winning teams walked away with cash prizes with the pride of having SASTRA TBI’s promise to support their endeavors from the event, which played host to a staggering eight hackathons that involved multiple disciplines of engineering.

The DAKSH collaboration with SASTRA TBI, Genesys and Paypal put together an array of workshops on cutting edge technologies aiding students in quenching their thirst for knowledge and satisfying their need to expand their skill set, according to a press release.