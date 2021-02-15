Techno gym commissioned at NIT-T

A Techno Gym featuring state-of-the-art fitness equipment was commissioned on Monday at National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi as a key support-system to enhance performance of students in sports and games.
As reigning champion for volleyball (women),swimming, badminton, powerlifting and athletics in inter-NIT sports championship, the institute already has a well-equipped sports center, swimming pool, indoor badminton courts, volley-ball and basket-ball courts, football ground and athletic tracks.
The Techno Gym set up at the cost of ₹ 35 lakhs would enable students to achieve national heights in the fields of sports and games, NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas said after commissioning the facility in the presence of M. Umapathy, Registrar (i/c).
N. Kumaresan, Dean (Students Welfare), and M.Duraiselvam Dean (Planning and Development) exuded hope that the facility will enhance focus on fitness among the campus community.
