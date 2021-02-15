Tiruchirapalli

Techno gym commissioned at NIT-T

A Techno Gym featuring state-of-the-art fitness equipment was commissioned on Monday at National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi as a key support-system to enhance performance of students in sports and games.

As reigning champion for volleyball (women),swimming, badminton, powerlifting and athletics in inter-NIT sports championship, the institute already has a well-equipped sports center, swimming pool, indoor badminton courts, volley-ball and basket-ball courts, football ground and athletic tracks.

The Techno Gym set up at the cost of ₹ 35 lakhs would enable students to achieve national heights in the fields of sports and games, NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas said after commissioning the facility in the presence of M. Umapathy, Registrar (i/c).

N. Kumaresan, Dean (Students Welfare), and M.Duraiselvam Dean (Planning and Development) exuded hope that the facility will enhance focus on fitness among the campus community.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2021 11:13:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/techno-gym-commissioned-at-nit-t/article33845268.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY