Technical team inspects ‘Kamalalayam’ tank

An expert team from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, on Saturday inspected the Kamalalayam tank parapet damaged due to incessant rain recently.

The team comprising Muthukumaran and Saravanan was accompanied by senior Revenue and Public Works Department officials during inspection of the damaged portion of the parapet of the tank and also assessed the strength of the banks on the four sides.

Later talking to reporters, Muthukumaran said the banks of the tank on three sides could have weakened due to consistent movement of heavy vehicles, resulting in the caving in of the parapet following heavy rain.

A detailed report identifying the cause and remedial measures would be presented to the government within a month, he added.