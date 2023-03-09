HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Technical glitch leads to delay in disembarkation of passengers from flight

March 09, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI  

The Hindu Bureau

A technical glitch in power supply led to delay in disembarkation of passengers from an Air Asia flight soon after its arrival at the Tiruchi international airport from Kuala Lumpur in the late hours on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on March 7 night when the Tiruchi-bound AirAsia flight AK-23 with over 140 passengers on board arrived.  Moments after arrival a technical glitch arose with regard to power supply because of which disembarkation of passengers got delayed by about 30 minutes., said airport sources.

Terming it as a “minor technical issue”, the sources said power supply was restored after which the passengers disembarked. The departure of the same aircraft to Kuala Lumpur from here got delayed by one-and-half hours, the sources added. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.