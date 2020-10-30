Technical competitions held online

30 October 2020 20:22 IST

THANJAVUR

The Bon Secours College for Women, Thanjavur, has adopted the online route for conducting technical competitions.

The College’s Department of Computer Applications christened its technical competitions as ‘online talent hunt’

Spanning over three days, the online talent hunt event also encompassed workshops and seminars.

A technical session by S.J.Sathish Aeron Joseph, Head of Computer Applications, J.J.College of Arts and Science, Pudukottai, on the first day was followed by an online workshop on ‘Advanced Python Programming’ handled by Aavudaiappan of Pantech Solutions, Tiruchi.

On the final day on Friday, an ‘International E-Seminar on Advanced Computing Techniques in Machine Learning and IOT (ACTMI’20) was held. A.Tony Ignatius, Senior Systems Engineer, IBM, USA, addressed the participants on ‘IOT enabling technologies’ and A. Arun Gnanaraj, Software Project Manager and Solutions Architect, Dubai, on ‘Recent Research Advances on Interactive Machine Learning’.

Rev. Sr. Cathelina, Principal, and R. Gomathiyayam, Head, Department of Computer Applications, facilitated the participants to derive the utility of the programme.