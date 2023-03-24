HamberMenu
‘Technical advances and social consciousness should go hand in hand’

March 24, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

An international conference on mathematics and its applications in technology was held at Srinivasa Ramanjuan Centre of SASTRA, a Deemed to be a University, Kumbakonam, on March 24.

Inaugurating the conference, Gobithaasan Rudrusamy, faculty in Ocean Engineering Technology and Informatics Department, University Malaysia Terengganu, Malaysia, said that technical advances and social consciousness should go hand in hand. The future of the globe was determined by technological development and the future of technology was determined by research in the field of mathematics, he added.

Releasing a souvenir, S. Ponnusamy, Professor, Department of Mathematics, IIT-Madras, said that there was no need for the Indian scholars to go elsewhere for research in mathematics since quality and service-minded institutions were very much available in the country itself by pointing out the existence of Ramanujan Mathematical Society, IIT-Guwahati, Indian Academy of Sciences, Bengaluru, and others.

Around 175 delegates from various parts of India and other countries such as China, Taiwan, and Malaysia participated in the conference sponsored by DST-SERB and CSIR, according to an SRC release.

