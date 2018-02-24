Tech fest Pragyan 2018 set to start on March 1

Pragyan 2018, the four-day annual techno-managerial festival of National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NITT), set to begin on March 1, will feature lectures by technologists of international stature, an exhibition displaying cutting-edge technology and workshops by leading MNCs.

Guest lectures are to be delivered by renowned faces in technological circles, including Robert Metcalfe, the co-inventor of Enternet, Ajay Bhatt, co-founder of USB, an Kevin Grazier, known for his work on the Cassini/ Huygens Mission. Workshops are to be organised by ISRO, DRDO, Indian Railways, IBM, Intel, IOCL, KPMG and other technology giants.

The exhibition at Pragyan is set to feature Bionic Arm, brought from Russia. There will also be on display the world's smallest and lightest satellite KalamSat, the student organisers said.

By securing the ISO 20121:2012 certification for sustainable event management, and the ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management Systems, Pragyan's eminence has been established, NITT Director Mini Shaji Thomas told media persons on Friday.

International participants

Conceptualised in 2005 to inculcate scientific temper and develop further innovation and creativity in science and technology, Pragyan has been attracting participants from over 60 countries for its online events and a footfall of 6000 for its offline extravaganza, Dr. Mini said.

For the first time, Pragyan has associated with the Human Library, Hyderabad, to provide a unique opportunity for the visitors to have meaningful conversations with people who have challenged the stigmas of the society through their lifestyle choices, belief and accomplishments. With this, Pragyan is setting its sight on realising the dream of hosting the largest Human Library conducted by a student organisation in India, the organisers said.

Creating awareness

on JEE

The Social Responsibility Wing of Pragyan that came into being in 2012 has, this year, reached out to students from over 8000 schools to create awareness about Joint Entrance Examination for entry into Indian Institutes of Technology and National Institutes of Technology.

Booklets detailing the approach to apply and prepare for the entrance examination were distributed to 2000 students under the aegis of Dhisai.

Likewise, on World Literacy Day, books and stationery items were distributed to a number of underprivileged children in Thuvakudi under the auspices of ‘Karka Kasadara,’ the organisers added.