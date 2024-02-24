Tech competitions, talks enliven Pragyan 2024 at NIT-Tiruchi

February 24, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Exciting tech competitions were the highlights for students at Pragyan 2024, the annual festival of the National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) as robots and drones were put through their paces on Saturday.

The three-day festival featured workshops by tech majors Upstox, Intel, HT India Labs, Grant Thornton, and Cisco. In the lecture programmes on Saturday, Shreya Dasgupta, director, Anlaog Devices India, spoke designing chips for enhanced battery monitoring systems in electric vehicles.

On Friday, archaeologist Arsh Ali explained interesting facts about the pyramids of Egypt as part of the Illuminare series of lectures.

The festival hosted a bicycle rally to raise awareness about cancer and cancer research.

Illumination shows by The Light Crew and Skipper Crew kept the audiences enthralled.

Pragyan 2024 is scheduled to end on Sunday with a musical performance by Naresh Iyer and the Non Violinist Project.