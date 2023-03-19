Tech-based education key to a brighter future, says minister

March 19, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tamil Nadu has been constantly upgrading technology-based learning as digital literacy is the need of the hour, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday.

“We have installed Wi-Fi in 500 public libraries across the State. Rural libraries will be our next area of focus. This will be a long-term project, as there are over 12,500 public libraries in Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Poyyamozhi said delivering the Professor A. Charles Endowment Lecture on ‘e-Governance for Smart Education,’ organised by the Department of Computer Science at St. Joseph’s College.

Students in rural areas may get left behind if they cannot access technology-based education. The Central and State government must work hard to bridge the technology divide, he said.

Recounting his own days as a student of computer science, Mr. Poyyamozhi said the core subject would continue to play an important role in the coming days as more countries make digital learning compulsory. The change brought about by computerised and online education especially during the pandemic, had created a new kind of study experience for a new generation of students, he added.

“From the age of Homo Sapiens, we are moving to an era of Homo digitalis,” he said. “We have come a long way from blackboards and projectors to smart classrooms, so facilitating Internet access is essential for both staff and students of any institution. Computer Science graduates with a strong background in programming will be needed to present information in an easy format to learners.”

Rev. Arockiasamy Xavier, principal, and Rev. K. Amal Raj, secretary, St. Joseph’s College, participated in the event.