Teams constituted to rescue wandering mentally ill persons in Pudukottai

Pudukottai

03 September 2020 16:51 IST

Taluk level teams comprising officials from various government departments have been constituted in the district to rescue wandering mentally ill persons and accommodate them in the Emergency Care and Recovery Centre established within the Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Memorial Government Hospital premises here.

The teams have been formed in all the 11 taluks in the district following an order issued by the District Collector P. Uma Maheswari a few days ago. The inter-department teams consist of Tahsildars, doctors at the taluk and block levels, police Inspectors, Block Development Officers in case of rural areas, municipal commissioners and executive officers of municipalities and town panchayats respectively.

Following the formation of the taluk level teams, one of the team had rescued seven persons in Pudukottai and they were accommodated at the Emergency Care and Recovery Centre, said R. Karthik Deivanayagam, District Mental Health Programme Officer, Pudukottai.

After preliminary screening, the rescued persons were subjected to COVID-19 tests. Once they were found positive, they would be shifted to the separate COVID ward created for such persons within the government hospital premises for treatment, Dr. Deivanayagam said.

The Emergency Care and Recovery Centre, which was established by the district administration presently accommodates 15 mentally ill persons. It was established with the objectives of providing medical care and psychosocial support post rescue to the rescued mentally ill persons and taking necessary steps to reunite them with their family. The centre is equipped with 50 beds to provide necessary treatment and psycho-social therapy and rehabilitation to the rescued mentally ill.