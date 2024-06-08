Team starts laying foundation for super-speciality block at MGMGH

Construction of the new super-speciality block at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi has begun. The much-anticipated project is expected to be completed within 18 months.

“The site has been cleared of vegetation and approximately 200 workers are engaged in laying the foundation, a process that could take up to three months to complete. Once we start raising the building, the number of workers will be increased as per requirements,” a senior Public Works Department official told The Hindu on Saturday.

The ground plus six-floor block has been sanctioned at a cost of ₹110 crore by the State government. The block will come up near the parking area close to the Department of Orthopaedics in the hospital.

The new facility is expected to have 600 beds and will function as a broad speciality block with medicine, surgery, dermatology departments, and centralised blood bank.

The old and new wings will reportedly be inter-linked in order to serve patients more efficiently.

