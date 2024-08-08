GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Team of surgeons in Tiruchi govt. hospital performs kidney transplantation

The patient had been on the waiting list of Transtan and was undergoing dialysis for five years; the harvested kidney was brought from Thanjavur under sterile conditions

Published - August 08, 2024 05:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A kidney harvested from a person who had been declared braindead by doctors at Thanjavur Medical College hospital was transplanted to a patient in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi on Thursday.

According to a statement, the recipient of the organ, 57, had been undergoing dialysis due to renal failure for five years at the Tiruchi hospital and had been registered on the waiting list of the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (Transtan).

The harvested kidney was transported to Tiruchi as per Transtan norms, in sterile conditions.

The MGMGH operation was led by urologist and transplant surgeon K. Jayaprakash Narayanan and medical professionals from various departments.

The patient was said to be recovering from the transplantation procedure, performed free of cost under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

