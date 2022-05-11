Team effort helps patient with rare blood group

In an effort that required multi-level coordination of blood-banks, doctors at the Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital (PGMCH) conducted transfusions this week for an anaemic pregnant woman with a rare blood type, and suffering from renal issues.

According to a statement from PGMCH, Ms. Chitra, 22, of Aranthangi, who was two months pregnant was admitted to the Government Hospital here on May 5, due to severe anaemia.

She was shifted to Pudukottai Ranee's Government Hospital the next day for further treatment after she suffered a miscarriage. When she was examined at the Pudukkottai institution, the blood bank team could not find a compatible unit and suggested it may be a rare Bombay blood type, which is present in just one in 10,000 people. The gynaecological team also confirmed that she had severe anaemia and was diagnosed with kidney disease.

Ms. Chitra was admitted to PGMCH, and blood bank coordinators started a statewide effort to track down certified units of Bombay blood. On May 7, one unit of the rare blood type was found and transported by train from Chennai. The patient received the first transfusion after undergoing dialysis due to kidney failure on May 10.

The second unit, present at the Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital, was brought by car to Pudukottai. Ms. Chitra received her second transfusion on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Hindu about the case, M. Poovathy, Dean, PGMCH, said, “This blood type was first discovered in Bombay in 1952, which explains the name. Though we have a register of people with this rare type in our region, they are reluctant to donate blood. In the case of Ms. Chitra, we were helped by the team effort of different medical centres that helped us to treat her in a timely and efficient manner.”

Associate Professor K. Usha, blood bank officer A. Kishore Kumar and Staff Nurse Senthamizhchelvi tracked down the blood units.

Physicians from the departments of Obstetrics and Gynecology, General Medicine and Nephrology were in charge of the patient’s treatment.

Ms. Chitra’s condition was said to be improving under medical observation.