Teak saplings planted on over 1,000 hectares in Tiruchi and Thanjavur forest circles

Tiruchi

08 February 2021 21:05 IST

The Forest Department has planted teak seedlings along the canal bunds of Cauvery river and on Padugai lands in Tiruchi and Thanjavur circles under the scheme of raising teak plantations on padugai lands during 2020-21. About 30,000 saplings were planted at Samayapuram Upparu, Natham and along Nattuvaikkal at Melur covering a total area of 150 hectares at a cost of ₹47.32 lakh.

In Thanjavur circle comprising Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts, teak saplings been planted on 1,032 hectares including 430 hectares in Thanjavur district and 340 hectares in Tiruvarur district, Conservator of Forests, Thanjavur circle, S. Ramasubramanian, who also holds additional charge of Tiruchi circle said. Field-level Forest Department personnel were engaged in the task of watering the saplings and ensuring its maintenance.

This is the fifth year of implementation of the scheme that has been put in place with the multiple objectives that includes meeting the timber requirements. Raising of teak plantations along the canal banks was also to ensure that they were not encroached upon and to check their erosion, Mr. Ramasubramanian said adding that the objective was also aimed at enhancing green cover outside the forest and reserve forest areas in these districts. The planting of saplings commenced in September end and October and many of them have now grown up to six feet. Raising of teak would enable in meeting the timber requirement which would prevent felling of trees in forest areas, he further said.

Advertising

Advertising

It would save the government from importing teak from abroad in the longer run thereby helping in saving the exchequer. The teak plantations would be harvested after 30 years and would be sold through public auction by the Department's sale depots in Tiruchi and Thanjavur circles. During 2020-21, teak timber valued at ₹14 crore was sold through public action in Tiruchi and Thanjavur circles, Mr. Ramasubramanian said.