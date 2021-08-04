Daily feedback mechanism on impact of Kalvi Channel working well for teachers

TIRUCHI

04 August 2021

Timely supply of free text books coupled with the daily-feedback mechanism initiated by the School Education Department that requires teachers to update data pertaining to the content completion through watching Kalvi TV Channel in the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal has apparently infused confidence among school heads that the entire portions could be covered this year even if the classroom sessions are disrupted by the pandemic.

Having distributed copies of programme schedule of Kalvi Channel to the students, the teachers have been mandated with the task of obtaining daily feedback on the learning impact, and upload the same on the EMIS portal. The teachers had already uploaded in the portal details of students who have access to gadgets for online education and those who can afford to watch only television.

‘The new system of daily monitoring of academic progress looks promising. Since the students have the text books, it has become easy for us to give them daily assignments. Students are required to submit the assignments in their respective schools once a week,’ James, a teacher of a government-aided higher secondary school in Tiruchi said.

Now that the teachers are required to attend the school on a daily basis, they are able to utilise their time to keep a tab on the academic progress of the students.

‘We even go on surprise visits to the houses of students to determine if they are watching the Kalvi Channel telecast of particular subjects at the assigned time,’ Parthiban, another teacher said.

‘On a random basis, we talk to five of six students every day in the evening to make sure that they have understood the concepts explained by subject experts and experienced teachers through the TV channel,’ he said.

More often, the head of the family who is the only person using a smart phone in a family, has to go out to work during the course of the day.

The teachers, therefore, interact with the students in the evening hours when they have access to the phone and assign writing tasks through WhatsApp.

Since there is no indication that the offline classes will begin any time soon, the systematic completion of portions, no matter whether or not the students have access to gadgets supporting online education, will stand the students in good stead when the term examinations are conducted during the course of the year, school heads say.