April 01, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Post Graduate Teachers Association has welcomed the State government’s move to bring schools functioning under the Adi Dravidar Welfare (ADW) department under the School Education Department.

Speaking to the reporters here on Saturday, M. Senthil Kumar, state president of the association said, paying heed to one of the longest pending demand, the government has decided to merge welfare schools with the education department which is expected to ensure quality education for students across all schools.

With this merger, the welfare schemes offered to students in government schools will also be available to students studying in ADW schools. The schools will be upgraded in terms of infrastructure and technology, including hi-tech laboratories, libraries, smart classes and more. Students will also be provided coaching for National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test, and counselling for higher education would be given, he added.

“A committee should be formed at the district level with senior headmasters to monitor the educational quality of these schools. A weekly test should be conducted to monitor the performance of the students,” said Mr. Kumar.

A majority of the ADW schools in the district are faced with a shortage of teachers, student dropouts and poor infrastructure. In Tamil Nadu, the enrolment rate in 16 ADW schools has decreased, and less than 10 students are residing in 120 hostels. For the last two years, 23 schools have been functioning without a headmaster.

“The situation would change, and we expect to impart quality education to the students,” Mr. Kumar added. The association also demanded job security for teachers working in these schools.