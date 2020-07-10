Teachers unclear about their roles in TV lessons

10 July 2020 17:57 IST

TIRUCHI

Teachers of government schools are curious to know finer details of the government's latest move to initiate classes through television channels for levels I to X, and to provide video lessons to students of higher secondary classes from July 13.

The School Education Department, which runs the Kalvi Tholaikatchi channel, has in its kitty video lessons for all levels contributed by senior teachers from across the State in recent months. The government's decision on utilising television medium for teaching-learning, according to a section of teachers, was, hence, along expected lines.

“Dependence on television channels is the only option left for the school education department to reach out to students in remote areas where poor Internet connectivity eliminates scope for online classes. What is not known as yet is how the School Education Department is planning to make the teaching-learning process interactive,” a teacher of a government-aided school in the city said.

The role of teachers in keeping their students engaged has not been specified yet. The methodology of classwork and homework, the attendance and system of monitoring of the academic progress of the students have not been made clear, teachers point out.

“As of now, we understand that the lessons will be delivered through Kalvi Tholaikatchi and four more channels, so as to ensure learning slots for all levels, on a daily basis,” a school head in Tiruverumbur Union said.

It looks like the Kalvi Tholaikatchi will cater substantially to the educational requirements of students in levels VI to X, and private channels will be roped in to reach out to students in levels I to V.

Though it is still early to say that the method will be effective, the teachers seem to be eager to make it work, he said.

“Right now, it is an idea that seems workable, though there are bound to be some shortcomings in implementation. But, one must not lose sight of the fact that taking efforts with a sincerity of purpose is far better than doing nothing at all. Imagine the plight of students if the stalemate keeps continuing! There will be a point of no return, and the system will be stranded,” another school head said.

As for higher secondary level, the video-lessons need to be supplemented with assignments that could be submitted online. More importantly, the government must not delay distribution of free laptops for the higher secondary students for the initiative to move forward, he emphasised.