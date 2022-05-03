Teachers uncertain about summer vacation duration

TIRUCHI: While private schools have been given to understand they are required to abide by the standing instructions that no special class must be conducted after the annual exams, teachers say they are receiving contradicting signals from the School Education Department on the duration of summer vacation.

Initial indications were that the students will have summer holidays for smaller duration in view of the effective start of this academic year during September 2021.

The exams for all classes are expected to get over by mid-May. Teachers are unable to comprehend whether or not a short break will serve the right purpose, against the backdrop of incidences of indiscipline.

According to a senior headmaster of a government higher secondary school in Tiruchi district, teachers are evidently disoriented due to the acts of indiscipline. "There are disturbing signs of decline in the commitment levels of the teachers," another headmaster admitted.

The School Education Department, it is learnt, is in a situation of striking a tight balance between factoring in the psychological health of the students and the imperative need to start off the next academic year as per schedule, so as to have a better grip on the behaviour of the students through strengthening the mechanism for counselling.

The school heads are in a 'wait and watch' mode after the school education department specified the need for psychological counselling for students.

At present, heads of some schools are organising interactions between counsellors and students at their own interest. "It is ideal to have a permanent counsellor for a cluster of schools, and to ensure that a counsellor visits a school at least once a week for an entire day," Ramalingam, a parent said.

According to teachers, the guidance and counselling services to school students attempted under the aegis of Rastriya Madhamik Shiiksha Abhiya (RMSA) has not been followed-up effectively.

RMSA entails appointment of full timeschool counselors of PGT level by the state government and UTs. Every school is required to have at least one teacher and preferably two (one male and one female) teacher trained in guidance and counselling. Teacher- counsellors already trained should be utilized for extending training further at state level.

The guidance and counselling should be an essential part of pre-service and in- service training programme of teachers and principals/vice principals.

Every State Department of Education/ state Bureau of Guidance is expected to ensure creating a cadre of trained guidance personnel as Guidance officers.