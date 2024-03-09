Teachers, students organisations allege inaccuracies in semester mark sheets

March 09, 2024 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - TIRUCHII

Alleging inaccuracies in hundreds of November 2023 semester mark sheets issued by Bharathidasan University (BDU), teachers and students organisations have demanded an inquiry into the matter.

Wrongful marking of absence and single digit marks have caused consternation among a section of students from affiliated colleges of the university, who received their mark sheets for the undergraduate programmes.

The Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association has accused the university of failing to pay proper attention to evaluation of the students answer sheets. P David Livingstone, president of the association, said the university had caused unnecessary confusion by “careless evaluation.” “This has created panic among the students. We demand an inquiry into the matter and the role of the controller of examinations and other officials,’’ he said.

Mohan GK, district president of Student Federation of India, said that hundreds of students had been affected. “Many students who appeared for the exams were marked as absent, students who have scored first class marks in other subjects have got single digit marks in any one of the subjects. Students of all three years of UG programmes are affected. The university administration should be held accountable’’

A second year UG student studying in the Government Arts College, Kumulur, who did not want to be identified, said, he was marked absent for paper I even though he appeared for the exam. “I am under severe stress. After notifying it to the university, the authorities assured action. Unless the issue is resolved, I won’t have peace of mind.’’

Controller of Examinations, S Srinivasa Ragavan told The Hindu that the issue had been raised only in three government colleges . “In our initial assessment we found no clerical errors and the evaluations were done by competent faculty members. However after consulting with an expert committee the university will take a decision. Mark sheets of those who were marked absent wrongfully will be rectified after verification, ’’ he said.