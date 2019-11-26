Teachers, students bat for gender equality through street play

The Department of Women’s Studies, Bharathidasan University, observed International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women on Monday by enacting a street play.

The objective was to create awareness of various forms of violence faced by women from womb to tomb, and how every person in society had an important role to play in ending them, N. Manimekalai, Director and department head, said.

Students of gender studies joined teachers in performing the street play highlighting the slogan Ozhippom Ozhippom, Penkallukku Ethirana Vanmurai Ozhhippom' (Let us eliminate violence against women).

Awareness was created of protection of women from Domestic Violence Act (2005); female foeticide, the need to save girl children and PCPNDT (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act Act); Sexual Harassment at Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013; rape and the protection of women - through Criminal Law Amendment Act 2013; and Dowry Prohibition Act 1961.

While awareness was on the rise, persisting crimes against women remained cause for concern, members of the group enacting the street play pointed out.

Be it home or college, students had to be brought up with the thought of gender equality. Ensuring gender equality alone would lead to creation of violence-free world, Ms. Manimekalai said.