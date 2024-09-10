ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers’ strike elicits partial response in Thanjavur district

Published - September 10, 2024 06:05 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The one-day token strike call given by the Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers’ Organisation Joint Action Committee (TETO-JAC) on September 10 in support of the 31-point charter of demands of the teachers in Tamil Nadu elicited partial response in Thanjavur district.

Going by the data gathered by the District Educational Office (Elementary), Thanjavur, a total of 981 teachers out of the total working strength of 2,467 teachers in the government, government-aided and civic body schools in nine blocks in Thanjavur district stayed away from their work on Tuesday without getting prior permission from the authorities, while 130 of them availed leave on September 10. Thus, on the strike day only 1,356 teachers turned up for work, sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US