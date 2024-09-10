GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Teachers’ strike elicits partial response in Thanjavur district

Published - September 10, 2024 06:05 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The one-day token strike call given by the Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers’ Organisation Joint Action Committee (TETO-JAC) on September 10 in support of the 31-point charter of demands of the teachers in Tamil Nadu elicited partial response in Thanjavur district.

Going by the data gathered by the District Educational Office (Elementary), Thanjavur, a total of 981 teachers out of the total working strength of 2,467 teachers in the government, government-aided and civic body schools in nine blocks in Thanjavur district stayed away from their work on Tuesday without getting prior permission from the authorities, while 130 of them availed leave on September 10. Thus, on the strike day only 1,356 teachers turned up for work, sources said.

