Teachers of government colleges struggle to keep students engaged

While teachers in government-aided and self-financing arts and science colleges have made a beginning for online interface with students to complete unfinished portions pertaining to the odd semester during the lockdown, their counterparts in government arts and science colleges are struggling to keep the students engaged.

According to the college heads, portions varying between one and two units have not been completed yet as about 20 teaching-learning days were lost due to the lockdown.

Teachers say that unlike in the case of students in government-aided/ self-financing colleges, it would be unreasonable to expect those in government arts and science colleges to have smartphones due to socio-economic backwardness.

The State Government made an announcement a week back that the exams for the current semester will be conducted at the start of the next semester, and that the date of reopening of colleges will be announced later.

Ruling out any scope for engaging students of government arts and science in academic activities online, Principal of the Government Arts and Science College, Tiruverumbur, A. Megala, said the maximum that the teachers have been able to do was orienting students on the finished portions through text messages and prevailing upon them to undertake assignments and home tests. The unfinished portions can be handled only after the colleges reopen, Prof. Megala said.

“Students of government arts and science colleges will be at a disadvantage if the Higher Education Department conducts exams straight away after reopening of colleges on the premise that the unfinished portions have been learnt,” another principal of a government college in a rural area in the region said.

According to the college head, a possibility does exist for teachers in government colleges to record their teachings and post them on WhatsApp groups of students. But, the plain reality is that it is difficult to expect students from rural areas to focus and listen to the video lectures.

Unlike in the urban localities, there is no restriction on outdoor movement of people in villages, and there are other priorities such as helping out their parents in their farms, tending to cattle, or running errands, a teacher pointed out.

The best possible way out now will be for the university to upload contents for the unfinished portions of the various subjects on its website so that the students would have the possibility to be prepared at their own convenience at least in theory. In any case, there must necessarily be some breathing space after re-opening of colleges before the start of the rescheduled semester examinations, he emphasised.