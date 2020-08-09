Teachers of government colleges favour television medium for teaching-learning

Teachers of government arts and science colleges who have been struggling for the last few days to conduct online classes for intermediate and final year students of UG students due to connectivity problems and inadequacy of gadgets see a solution in television medium for better reach in rural parts, as is being done for school students.

A survey by the office of the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education has indicated that not more than 30 % of the students enrolled in the government colleges have access to smart phones for attending the online classes.

“We are conducting classes with less than 20 % of the student strength. Considering the socio-economic backward conditions of the students enrolled in government colleges, it is not fair to expect even those who possess smart phones to meet the expenses towards data charges. The government must either think on lines of providing students with gadgets to attend the classes or put in place a mechanism to reach out to the students through television channels at the local level,” a senior teacher of a government arts and science college.

Bharathidasan University is understood to have a plan to approach the Higher Education Department with a request for consideration of a suggestion put forth by the Principal of Meenakshi Ramasamy Arts and Science College, Ariyalur, S. Sekar that the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable Television Network must be optimally utilised in the interests of students in interior rural parts where net connectivity was poor or even nil.

Prof. Sekar had explained the travails faced by students in rural parts to keep pace with online classes at a recent meeting of principals and heads of university departments convened by Vice-Chancellor P. Manisankar.

The university's idea is that the video contents posted by the teachers in its repository could be telecast through the local television channels, as a practical approach for fructification of the virtual mode of education.

“The video material in the university's repository being open source content, it could be downloaded by students with access to Internet and the downloaded video lectures could be telecast through local channels for the benefit of students in rural parts,” S. Senthilnathan, Director In-Charge, UGC-Human Resource Development Centre and Professor, Department of Educational Technology, Bharathidasan University, said.

Contrived learning experience through audio-video television output have for long been a proven method for effective remembrance and retention, Prof. Senthilnathan said.