Teachers of aided colleges demand career advancement benefits, old pension scheme

Members of the Aided College Teachers’ Association (ACTA) stage demonstration near District Collectorate demanding implementation of Government Order No. 5

October 27, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 200 academic staff of aided colleges from Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Vellore, Erode and Chennai staged a demonstration in the city on Thursday urging the Higher Education Department to implement the Government Order No. 5, issued in January 2021, to provide Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) benefits.

The protest was held under the auspices of Aided College Teachers’ Association (ACTA) near the District Collectorate.

“Though the government had issued the G.O., it went back on the CAS with oral instructions. Even government college teachers have got the benefits. We do not understand the step-motherly treatment meted out to the academic staff of aided institutions,” Sahaya Satish, association general secretary, told The Hindu.

Besides this, the G.O. had assured incentives to teachers who had completed their M. Phil or Ph.D.

“Over 20,000 aided college teachers in Tamil Nadu have been affected by the stoppage of CAS benefits. Despite repeated demands, eligible teachers have been denied what is legitimately due to them. It is very demoralising for us. We condemn the silence of the authorities on this issue,” Mr. Satish said.

The teachers demanded restitution of the old pension scheme in place of the new contributory pension plan.

