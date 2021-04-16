Teachers in a fix as State yet to act on UGC’s FIP guidelines

TIRUCHI

16 April 2021

Their career progression hinges on participation in the programme

A year after University Grants Commission (UGC) renamed its ‘orientation programme’ conducted for newly-recruited faculty in colleges and other institutions of higher learning through its Human Resource Development Centres as ‘Faculty Induction Programme (FIP),’ the Department of Higher Education in Tamil Nadu has not yet issued an order to that effect, much to the chagrin of a section of young teachers for whom career progression hinges on their participation in the month-long programme.

Unlike in the case of ‘orientation programmes’ that used to last for three weeks, the FIPs being of lengthier duration requires teachers to obtain the official sanction of month-long leave from the heads of their respective institutions.

But the Regional Joint Directorates of Collegiate Education whom the colleges approach for sanction of leave for the month-long duration have not been able to act on the requests in the absence of an official order from the government. The higher education department still follows the pattern of granting leave for three weeks, causing anxiety to teachers, according to representatives of teacher welfare organisations.

Last year, the teachers attending FIPs had to give an undertaking to the colleges that they would forego their leave from the ‘Earned Leave/ Privilege Leave’ provision for the additional week. This time around, the associations have approached the government for a decisive order, but are uncertain if there will be any outcome before the next government assumes charge.

The associations, sources in the Higher Education Department said, have also urged the government to take cognisance of the UGC’s communication on reducing the duration of refresher courses from three weeks to two weeks, and for conducting these programmes on online platform, through official orders, as in other States.

“These programmes devised for professional enrichment of teachers envisage their participation in a positive frame of mind and a sense of confidence. The uncertainty that prevails among the faculty over taking part in the programmes must be removed,” S. Senthilnathan, Director, UGC-HRDC, Bharathidasan University, said.