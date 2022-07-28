Teachers heave a sigh of relief over latest guidelines to rein in problematic students 

July 28, 2022 20:16 IST

Teachers, particularly those in government and government-aided schools, have heaved a sigh of relief over the State Government's initiative to safeguard the well-being of teachers by coming out with specific guidelines for handling problematic children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the absence of corporal punishment and the lengthy duration of online classes due to COVID that had caused a gap in the personal relations, teachers in government and government-aided schools have been facing a tough time in classrooms due to the unruly behaviour of the students.

Referring to the recommendations of the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the school education department had, earlier this month, issued the guidelines for handling students with problems in learning and those indulging in mischief repeatedly.

"The guidelines have come at a time when the teachers had no other option but to resign themselves to fate over the unruly behaviour of students. Teachers who attempt to rein in the students in schools are in perennial fear of being attacked by them outside the campus, ,” James, a teacher of a government-aided school in the city said

Welcoming the latest guidelines, a headmaster of a higher secondary school in Manapparai block said the emphasis on the recovery of losses caused to school property by problematic students from their parents or guardians is bound to have a deterrent effect.

"So far, the students were emboldened by the ban on corporal punishment. Henceforth, the official support to the teachers to bring in orderliness in campus will be helped in no small measure by the provision that students indulging in repeated offences could be counselled at the nearest police stations under the supervision of the Child Protection Welfare Officers, he said.

The counselling in the police stations will be preceded by writing of five verses of Thirukkural, recitation of two moral stories learnt from parents in classrooom, presenting five news items a day for a week, performing the task of class leader for a week, and narrating about the virtues of five historic leaders.

Teachers, in general, are of the view that the government must take a re-look at 'all pass' policy till level VIII. Their premise is that such a measure would infuse a sense of purpose and seriousness into the students' activities in the school by the time they reach higher grades.