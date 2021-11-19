Teachers hail decisive stand of government on holding exams

Teachers of higher educational institutions have heaved a sigh of relief over the agreement reached between the State government and students’ organisations over conduct of the odd semester exam in offline mode.

Teachers said the government’s decisive stand for conduct of exam in offline mode was inevitable since there was a huge problem of students becoming unemployable in the absence of classroom and practical sessions.

At present, the teachers find themselves necessitated to teach students concepts from the scratch. Spending substantial time only to teach school content at the higher educational level does not make sense, they point out. “The current batch of second year students has not yet gone through an offline exam. Having undergone regular classes for a few months so far, the demand of students for persisting with the system of online exam defies logic,” a senior teacher of an engineering college said.

“Having enjoyed the comfort of taking exams from home for one-and-a-half years, the students seem to lose track of the fact that their future will be at stake if they fail to assimilate the theory portions, and develop their skills through practical sessions,” another teacher said.

Recruiters have also started carrying out the selection of candidates in offline mode. The students have to necessarily realise the gravity of the situation and get ready for offline exams in their own interests, he said.

College heads, on their part, are a relieved lot, saying there is substantial time for the teachers to complete the portions and conduct model tests, citing the government’s announcement on Friday that the odd semester exam for arts and science colleges, polytechnics, engineering colleges and other higher educational institutions will be conducted from January 20, 2022.