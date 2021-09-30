Teachers for clear-cut guidelines on ‘Spoken English’ classes

TIRUCHI

Teachers of government and government-aided schools anticipateclear-cut guidelines from the school education department for ‘Spoken English’ classes.

Earlier this month, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said 30 minutes would be devoted daily to enhance English proficiency of students from class VI to XII.

Most of the upper primary schools are not sure if the proficiency sessions will be centered around only reading exercises or include listening, speaking and writing too. The learning of English needs to encompass LSRW skills to be more effective, say language teachers.

There may be limitations in making children learn in the classroom since the process has to be participatory in nature, they feel.

Moreover, one section of school heads has plans to conduct the ‘Spoken English’ classes during lunch break, while others think it fit to conduct them after school hours. Some suggest that they must be integrated into the regular schedule, besides the usual English classes, to infuse a sense of seriousness in the minds of the students.

Welcoming the idea of equipping students with English-speaking skills, a senior government teacher says there will be practical difficulties in retaining students beyond class hours.

“It will be ideal if separate content is formulated by experts for Spoken English factoring in the learning abilities of children in rural parts,” another teacher says.

Government teachers feel headmasters must have leverage to rope in more English teachers from local private schools. Then they will be able to teach students in smaller groups.