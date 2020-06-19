Teachers desire prompt finalisation of trimmed syllabi

TIRUCHI

Teachers look for early finalisation of the truncated portions in the syllabi in the wake of the School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan assuring that the content will be reduced for the 2020-21 session, in view of the delay in reopening of schools due to COVID 19 lockdown.

The Minister had announced that an 18-member committee had been formed to trim the portions for the next year.

Karnataka and other States had already announced slashing of content on the lines of the decision taken by the Central Board of Secondary Education citing the uncertainty over when the next academic year will begin.

“We deduce from the Minister's statement that the quantum of portions for one term - from the usual date of reopening to the quarterly exams - will be reduced. That would imply that there will be no quarterly exams,” a senior headmaster said, adding, “The classes must have started by the first week of June. There is no indication as yet on when the new academic year will begin.”

Right now, the topic of discussion is on how severe the community spread of COVID 19 virus would be.

“In the school education circles, there are talks doing the rounds that the government would rather wait till September to see through the next wave of COVID 19 affliction than taking the risk of announcing early reopening of classes,” another headmaster said.

The school heads seemingly have no idea about how the physical distancing norm could be followed in classrooms where there are more than 60 students, in the event of the government giving a go ahead for opening schools any time soon.

Meanwhile, there are mixed signs from parents to the online classes being conducted by schools.

The question of engaging students of government schools online does not arise at all, a panchayat union teacher said.

Even in the case of private schools, there are instances of students from well-off families living in remote locations struggling to keep pace with the teaching-learning process due to connectivity problem, a teacher of a private school said.

Some school heads say there is unanimity among the teachers of private and government schools that under the prevailing situation,the government would do well to rope in experienced team of teachers to carry out teaching-learning through live phone-in interactive sessions on television utilising its exclusive channel 'Kalvi', with separate time slots for the different levels. The writing assignments could be sent to the schools or the addresses of respective teachers by post, they say.