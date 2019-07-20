Teachers collect ₹1.31 lakh to open FD for student’s education

The generosity of school teachers was channelised to create a fixed deposit in the name of a girl school student, who met with an accident, so that she could pursue her higher studies with some ease.

The student, Afra Fathima, 8, studying in third standard in the Pachanyat Union Elementary school, Mallipattinam, sustained injuries in a road accident while she was returning home from school, recently.

As her father, Abdul Rehman works as an electrician, local philanthropists came to his rescue and shared the medical expenses required to help the girl recover from the injuries.

Moved by the gesture from philanthropists, elementary school teachers in Sethubhavachatram block decided to mobilise funds and open a 10-year-fixed deposit account in the name of Afra Fathima so that the maturity amount could be utilised by her for her higher education.

Subsequently, a sum of ₹1,31,600 was pooled in by the teachers and an FD account was opened in the Indian Overseas Bank, Pattukottai, with a maturity value of ₹2,58,282 in 2029. The FD certificate was handed over to Abdul Rehman on Saturday by the Thamizhaga Aasiriyar Kootani representatives in the presence of Block Education Officers Ramamurthy and Sakunthala.