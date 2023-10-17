Teachers associations hold protest against BDU policies

October 17, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Over 200 members of the Association of University Teachers (AUT) and Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association (TNGCTA) from Tiruchi and Thanjavur regions staged a protest outside the Bharathidasan University (BDU) campus on Tuesday condemning the delay in conducting convocation and to highlight various other issues.

“We want to draw attention to the inordinate delay in conducting convocation ceremonies for the past three years, due to which the educational progress of at least one lakh students has been affected. The provisional certificates issued by the university are not valid beyond six months, and are often not accepted at all in foreign institutions. Students must be assured of graduating as per the norms when they start studying,” P. David Livingston, TNGCTA State president, told The Hindu.

The protesters also criticised the slow process of admissions for research scholars. “It takes at least one year for students to get registered after admission and start their work. Besides this, we condemn the levying of Goods and Services Tax on student fees. Any changes in the fee structure should be made in consultation with the student and teachers’ bodies, and in a gradual manner,” Mr. Livingston said.

The procedural delays related to the conferring of Ph.D degrees, were also highlighted. “BDU must accept research papers that have used journals on the Consortium for Academic and Research Ethics (CARE) list of the University Grants Commission at the time of their writing. Research guides and students are being pulled up for language and grammar errors at the last minute. With re-submission penalties ranging upwards of ₹80,000, many students are forced to quit research studies,” he said.

The protestors also demanded permanent appointments to be made for the posts of Registrar, Controller of Examinations, and Directors of distance education and research in the varsity.