Teachers and staff in Karaikal demand payment of pending salaries

Published - November 19, 2024 06:48 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Government-Aided School Teachers and Staff Association stage a protest near Chief Education Officer’s office in Karaikal on Tuesday.

Members of Government-Aided School Teachers and Staff Association stage a protest near Chief Education Officer’s office in Karaikal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

More than 150 teachers, staff, and pensioners from government-aided schools in Karaikal on Tuesday protested outside the Chief Education Officer’s office, demanding payment of salary dues and pension for the last four months and regular monthly payments in the future.

P. Arokiyasamy, secretary, Karaikal Government-Aided School Teachers and Staff Association, said that many families were in difficult situations due to the delays. “As the Puducherry government allots funds separately for government school teachers and aided school teachers, we always face salary delays, which affects us. Our demand is to be treated like the aided school teachers in Tamil Nadu, where salaries are disbursed the same day as government teachers.”

The protest was led by Savarinathan, president of the association, along with Sheikh Alaudeen, general secretary of Karaikal Regional Government Employees’ Federation.

Official sources from the education department said that salaries for aided teachers across the entire Union Territory of Puducherry had not been paid for the past four months, and they were expecting the government to release funds soon 

