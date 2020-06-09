Teacher recruits report for work at NIT-T

09 June 2020 23:25 IST

Barring some pursuing post-doctoral fellowships in universities abroad and a few others in government services, most of the new teacher recruits of National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) have joined duty.

Relaxation of travel restrictions has enabled most of the 69 new faculty, appointed as Assistant Professors, to comply with the joining formalities.

Including the few who joined duty even before lockdown, 52 new recruits have joined duty so far, NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas said.

Advertising

Advertising

Since the restrictions are still in place for international travel, some of the new recruits who went back to universities abroad after attending the interview have sought time to join duty.

The recruitment drive that attracted applications from thousands of candidates was carried out through a rigorous process. This time around, NIT-T made it mandatory for applicants from other countries to attend personal interview.

The NIT-T is currently preparing its faculty to conduct classes online from August, if the lockdown restrictions prolong. Alongside, the institution has also instructed its students across the country to secure strong net connectivity for smooth progression of the online classes.

The NIT-T found the online classes it conducted prior to the exams for completion of portions to be useful.

The faculty opine that initiating online classes for the next academic session would be a safe bet as it would be difficult to conform to social distancing protocol in the residential type of institution. Moreover, the student intake at NIT-T has started increasing since last year due to the adherence to the economically weaker section quota.

Be it classrooms or hostels, ensuring distancing is not a practical proposition. Classroom mode of interaction can wait until there is total safety from the threat of the viral infection, the faculty explain.