Teacher meetings held in Tiruchi district ahead of public exams for classes V and VIII

The School Education Department is in the process of convening meetings of primary and upper primary teachers at the block level in the district, to orient teachers about the government’s instruction to achieve cent percent results in the public exams for classes V and VIII.

On their part, the teachers say they are in a state of confusion after the government made it clear that the entire year’s portions will be covered for testing for the public exams, which implies scrapping of the trimester system introduced from 2012-13, with the idea of reducing the academic burden on the students.

The trimester system with three terms in a year under which portions completed in one term are not carried forward to successive terms was welcomed by parents and teachers alike.

Primary and upper primary teachers of schools in Tiruchi district said it was unfair on the part of the State Government to discontinue the trimester system all of a sudden, since the announcement on the public exam was made during the course of the second term of the trimester.

The government order issued at the time of introduction of the trimester system said: “The rationale for introducing the trimester system is to create a school where teaching and learning is valued with an emphasis on learning outcomes demonstrated in students’ performance. A well-designed curriculum through thinner books along with creative instructional practices will form the key to success.”

A senior teacher said it would be difficult to expect the children to retain the text books pertaining to the first and second terms of the trimester. “At this point, there is time only to complete the portions of the third term and conduct revision. The scope for brushing through the portions of the earlier term does not exist at all,” a school head added.

The school heads are not prepared to take at face value the assurances by officials that the public exam was only an assessment exercise. The government is believed to have taken the stand of preparing students for the public exam from a young age to equip them for NEET and other competitive exams.

But for that to happen, the infrastructure in the schools should be strengthened and the staff strength must be augmented for creating the foundation right from pre-primary level, the teachers say.

“In the emerging circumstance, there is bound to be a number of failures if objective valuation is undertaken. But then, we are also required to toe the government policy of not detaining students. The contradiction only makes our predicament worse," another school head said.