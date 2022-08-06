Tiruchirapalli

Teacher killed in road accident

Staff Reporter PUDUKOTTAI August 06, 2022 20:04 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 20:04 IST

A 42-year-old woman riding pillion on a bike died on the spot after the two-wheeler collided with a trailer truck near Aranthangi on Friday evening.

Police have identified the deceased as A. Karthikeyani, a resident of Viswanathapuram and a Computer Science teacher at a Government Higher Secondary school. Her husband, Anandan, sustained minor injuries in the accident.

The couple was returning from work in the evening. Anandan, who struck the trailer truck from behind, lost control and Karthikeyani fell from the two-wheeler and died on the spot. Police rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, police sources said.

