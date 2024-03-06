ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher gets 20 years imprisonment in Pudukottai under POCSO Act

March 06, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 31-year-old private school teacher in Pudukottai district was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by the Mahila Court here on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a Class 10 student.

According to police sources, Evangelic Israel Bittu sexually assaulted the 15-year-old girl in 2022. After her parents lodged a complaint with the Pudukottai All Women’s Police, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and he was arrested and remanded in prison.

The Pudukottai Mahila Court, which heard the case, found the accused guilty, awarded him a 20-year jail term, and imposed a fine of ₹25,000, said police sources.

