GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Teacher gets 20 years imprisonment in Pudukottai under POCSO Act

March 06, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 31-year-old private school teacher in Pudukottai district was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by the Mahila Court here on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a Class 10 student.

According to police sources, Evangelic Israel Bittu sexually assaulted the 15-year-old girl in 2022. After her parents lodged a complaint with the Pudukottai All Women’s Police, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and he was arrested and remanded in prison.

The Pudukottai Mahila Court, which heard the case, found the accused guilty, awarded him a 20-year jail term, and imposed a fine of ₹25,000, said police sources.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.