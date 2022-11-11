Teacher employed in government hostel held for sexual assault

Nagapattinam All Women Police have arrested a teacher employed in a government hostel at Kottaivasalpadi for Adi Dravida students under POCSO Act based on complaints from some of the inmates that he had allegedly indulged in sexual offences. Five students had complained that Arumugam, 28, a teacher appointed on temporary basis, had assaulted them sexually since September when he had started staying in the hostel.