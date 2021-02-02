Move to regularise services of guest lecturers flayed

TIRUCHI

02 February 2021 19:17 IST

Higher Education Department extends this benefit to 500 guest lecturers in government colleges

Teachers’ associations have taken exception to the move by the Higher Education Department to regularise the services of 500 guest lecturers in government colleges through a special recruitment drive, which they complain, lacks transparency.

The Directorate of Collegiate Education is understood to have obtained particulars of those who had completed five years of service and possess the requisite qualification for lectureship.

Aided College Teachers’ Association (ACTA), Tamil Nadu Universities and Colleges SC/ST Teachers’ Association have criticised the move.

Advertising

Advertising

The Tamil Nadu Universities and Colleges SC/ST Teachers’ Association has made a representation to the Principal Secretary of Higher Education requesting the department to fill vacancies for Assistant Professors in government arts and science colleges in a transparent manner.

The TRB had issued a notification to fill 2,331 vacancies in arts and science colleges and colleges of education during August, 2019. Guest lecturers in government colleges and faculty in private and self-financing colleges had applied for the posts. The TRB had said it had received 41,000 applications of which 31,128 had been accepted. Now, the question arises as to why the guest lecturers in government colleges alone have been accorded the privilege of service regularisation.

‘We request the State government to intervene and make the selection process transparent through TRB on the basis of 200-point roster reservation with applications received in the 2019 notification. We request that the guest lecturers of government colleges be recruited through TRB,’ M. Kannaiyan, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Universities and Colleges SC/ST Teachers’ Association said.

In a similar letter to the State government and the Governor and Chancellor, ACTA general secretary S. Sahaya Sathish said the move for absorption of guest lecturers in government colleges in permanent posts was ‘undemocratic and controversial.’

Such a step was totally against the established norms. Thousands of eligible and qualified teachers working in private and constituent colleges have been denied their opportunity,’ Prof. Sahaya Sathish said.