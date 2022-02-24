Tea stall sealed for selling banned tobacco products

Actin taken by officials of Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration

Officials of the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration on Wednesday sealed a tea stall on Gandhi Road at Srirangam here after it was found selling banned tobacco substances repeatedly.

A press release from R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Tiruchi said checks were conducted at the tea stall in March 2021 and a fine of ₹5,000 was imposed for selling the banned substances. The checks were again conducted this month at the stall which led to the seizure of the banned substances. Fine of ₹10,000 was slapped on the outlet. Based on an order, the stall was sealed on Wednesday. The department officials also conducted checks in 29 cool drink outlets and tea shops in the Srirangam area on Wednesday. Around 55 litres of aerated cool drink bottles whose period had expired were seized. Notices were issued to eight shops. The team also seized around five kilograms of adulted tea powder in a tea shop at Amma Mandapam. Based on inquiry, the team thereafter seized around 45 kilograms of tea powder from an agency run by Mohamed Rafiq at Gujili Street here. A two-wheeler used for supplying the adulterated tea powder was also confiscated, a press release said.