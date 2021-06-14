Tea shops, salons reopen

TIRUCHI

Tea shops, salons and TASMAC liquor outlets opened their doors to customers after a month-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The shop owners enthusiastically welcomed their customers after performing special prayers for the prosperity of their business.

At Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) shops, people stood in line as early as 6 a.m. when the shutters opened, ready to purchase liquor. Officials of TASMAC noted that while shops within the city adhered to personal distancing and made purchases respectfully. "Situation at the shops on the borders, near Karur, near Thanjavur, etc., was difficult to handle as the people from those districts, where the shops did not open, rushed here," a senior official said.

At tea shops, civic body officials had deputed officials to monitor the usage of plastic cups, they said.

At salons, which had shut shop for a month, preparations to welcome customers were made by purchasing more disposable towels, gloves, and other necessary material. A series of guidelines have been given to the shop owners, including maintaining personal hygiene and regular disinfection. Although they have been following them over the last year, they said that their operational costs have been affected.

Men and women rushed to the salons nearby to get haircuts and other treatments after a month-long break. Mr. Selvaraj, president, Tiruchi District Barbers' Association, said that while the footfall was low, they were expecting it to increase.

"We have asked all our members to follow norms. As much as our business is important, following norms would ensure that we were healthy, which is far more important," he added.