Tea shop sealed by food safety department after seven admitted in Pudukkottai GH

Published - July 06, 2024 09:56 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

The food safety department sealed a tea shop after seven people fell sick after drinking tea at the shop and were admitted to Pudukkottai Medical college and General Hospital (GH). A dead rat was allegedly found in the drinking water container at the shop.

Seven construction labourers - Kavin, 22, Praveen, 18, Ranees, 23, Hari, 18, Shanmuga Eswaran, 27, Jeyaram, 18, and Guna, 20 - had bought ‘parcel’ tea from the shop near the district collectorate and consumed it elsewhere. After feeling unwell and vomiting, they returned to the shop and reportedly discovered a rat in a drinking water vessel. All seven are receiving treatment at Pudukottai Medical College GH. Following an inspection, the Thirukokarnam police and food safety officers sealed the shop.

