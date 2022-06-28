Tea shop owner fatally knocked down by two-wheeler

Sivakumar, 58, of Kattur, who runs a tea shop in the village, was fatally knocked down by a two-wheeler near his house on Monday night.

According to police, the incident took place when the victim was standing on the road kerb in front of his house on Kattur Main Road. He sustained grievous head injuries and was rushed to Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The motorcyclist, Raghupathy, 38, of the same village, also sustained severe injuries and was undergoing treatment at the same hospital. Tiruvarur Taluk Police have registered a case and are investigating.