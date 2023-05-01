ADVERTISEMENT

Tea powder godown gutted in fire

May 01, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tea powder consignment stocked at a residence-cum-godown in Kumbakonam was gutted.

According to police, Sathish (46) of Azhwan Kovil Street, Kumbakonam was running a tea powder business and had set up a godown on the ground floor of the house he was residing. Around 7 a.m. on Monday, neighbours noticed smoke emanating from the godown and informed Sathish as the main gate of the house was locked.

When Sathish and his family attempted to climb down from the first floor they could not as thick black smoke had engulfed the entire ground floor and the staircase leading to the first floor.

Meanwhile, the neighbours alerted the police and the fire service personnel who brought the situation under control by raining water. Though no injury or human loss was reported, the entire tea powder stock, a car and two electric two-wheelers parked in the ground floor were totally gutted, police said.

