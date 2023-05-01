HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tea powder godown gutted in fire

May 01, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tea powder consignment stocked at a residence-cum-godown in Kumbakonam was gutted.

According to police, Sathish (46) of Azhwan Kovil Street, Kumbakonam was running a tea powder business and had set up a godown on the ground floor of the house he was residing. Around 7 a.m. on Monday, neighbours noticed smoke emanating from the godown and informed Sathish as the main gate of the house was locked.

When Sathish and his family attempted to climb down from the first floor they could not as thick black smoke had engulfed the entire ground floor and the staircase leading to the first floor.

Meanwhile, the neighbours alerted the police and the fire service personnel who brought the situation under control by raining water. Though no injury or human loss was reported, the entire tea powder stock, a car and two electric two-wheelers parked in the ground floor were totally gutted, police said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.